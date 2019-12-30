Mexico City's Chapultepec Zoo Welcomes Second Baby Giraffe Of The Year

The Chapultepec Zoo situated in Mexico city welcomes its second baby giraffe of the year. Zoo director Juan Carlos Sanchez Olmos said on December 29 that the newborn female giraffe was announced last week after a compulsory quarantine period after her birth on October 23. He said that the baby giraffe will be named via public voting. The 96-year-old zoo located in the capital's central park has been a breeding ground for a lot of creatures.

READ: A Rare Black Rhino Calf Born In Michigan Zoo On Christmas Eve

Experts take care of species

Currently, this year, it welcomed around 170 baby animals which include six Mexican gray wolves that are in danger of extinction. Sanchez Olmos said that the birth of a new character is as unique and charismatic as a giraffe becomes emblematic for the prestige of the zoo. Nowadays, giraffes are considered as vulnerable species because they face significant habitat loss in the 17 countries situated in sub-Saharan Africa, where they reside. A team of experts including nutritionists, veterinarians and biologists take care of more than 1,000 species in the zoo.

READ: Best Of 2019: Here Are Top 10 Rare Zoo Births Across The World

Meanwhile, a black rhino calf was born on the auspicious day of Christmas Eve in a zoo in Lansing, Michigan. The amazing and rare occurrence took place in the Potter Park Zoo on the morning of December 24 at around 5:45 am. The Facebook page of the zoo, broadcast feed of the 12-year-old Doppsee delivering the black endangered baby rhino live. According to the Potter Park Zoo, the baby rhino is looking healthy and has been bonding well with mother Doppsee.

The Potter Park Zoo said that the calf stood up about an hour and a half after birth and it appears to be nursing well. The rhino will not be visible to the public until the weather allows in the spring of 2020. The black rhino is an endangered species and there are only 5,000 of it left in the wilds, which is a significant rise from less than 2,500 black rhinos 20 years ago. The occasion is special for Potter Park Zoo and for all the animal enthusiasts because on average less than two black rhino calves are born in human care each year, making every calf born a remarkable achievement for the caretakers.

READ: Video Of Tiger 'attacking' Young Boy At Dublin Zoo Has Left Netizens Furious

READ: New Mexico Zoo Cares For Endangered Mexican Gray Wolves