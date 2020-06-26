Annual Sarthal Devi Yatra Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Restrictions In Jammu And Kashmir

The Annual Sarthal Devi Yatra has been cancelled for this year, in the view of the ongoing restrictions on religious gatherings imposed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. The yearly yatra was scheduled to be held on June 28.

"Unfortunately this year, the public festivities and gathering for the Mata Sarthal Devi Ji Yatra will not take place. Due to the spread of COVID-19 and restrictions imposed by Chairman, Disaster Management (Deputy Commissioner) Kishtwar on large public gatherings and holding of religious functions, the annual Shri Sarthal Devi Ji Yatra shall not take place this year in its traditional manner." Vikramaditya Singh, Chairman of the Shri Sarthal Devi Ji Management Council, said in a statement.

Yatra to take place in a simple manner

Singh further informed that the 'yagya' and other holy rituals of the deity will be conducted as per tradition by priests in the temple premises. Moreover, he also said that the 'yatra' will be conducted in a simple manner this year by Vice-Chairman Sanjeev Parihar and few other members of the Management Council.

The Mata Sarthal Devi temple is located in Sarthal of Kishtwar district amidst the mountains of the Pir Panjal range. The devotees believe that Sarthal Devi is the Hindu Kuldevi residing in Kishtwar and have held her in high reverence. The Yatra is organised every year in Kishtwar by Shri Sarthal Devi Ji Management Council along with the residents of Kishtwar.

COVID-19 situation in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 127 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 6,549, as per information provided by the Union Territory administration. While 14 COVID-19 cases were from the Jammu division, the remaining 113 were reported from the Kashmir division.

A total of 3,967 coronavirus patients have recovered from various parts in the Union Territory, with 957 being from Jammu and 3,010 from Kashmir. A total of 2,492 active cases and 90 fatalities have been recorded in Jammu and Kashmir so far.

India's total coronavirus cases stand at 4,90,401, out of which 1,89,463 are active cases,2,85,637 patients have recovered from the illness and 15,301 people succumbed to the disease according to the latest data released by the Ministry on Health and family welfare.

