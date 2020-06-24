Jagannath Rath Yatra: Puri To Remain Under Complete Shutdown Till 2 Pm On June 24

Odisha government on June 23 has imposed a complete shutdown in the coastal town of Puri from 9 pm till 2 pm on Wednesday strictly following Supreme Court's order in the wake of famous Rath Yatra amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Supreme allowed the state government to hold the historic chariot festival which it previously stayed keeping the mind the health and safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Govt warns concerned departments

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner said, "No passenger train and private or public buses other than those carrying personnel on govt duty/police and vehicles on emergency services shall be allowed to enter Puri district between 9 PM today and 2 PM of June 24, in view of Rath Yatra."

The Odisha State Government has asked all the concerned departments to coordinate and take all necessary steps in accordance with the court's directives and COVID-19 guidelines, to conduct the annual Rath Yatra. According to ANI, CM Naveen Patnaik has reviewed the preparedness with Law Minister, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Temple Trust Administrator, Collector, SP, etc.

PM, HM extends wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday extended his wishes to the country on the 'auspicious occasion' of the Jagannath Rath Yatra. "My heartiest greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra. I wish that this journey filled with reverence and devotion brings happiness, prosperity, good luck and health to the lives of the countrymen. Jai Jagannath!" the Prime Minister tweeted. Shah took to Twitter he prayed for good health, happiness and prosperity for all.

Image: PTI