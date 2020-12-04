Another Legal Notice To Kangana Ranaut Over ‘derogatory’ Tweet; Sirsa Demands Her Apology

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has sent a legal notice to actor Kangana Ranaut, seeking an unconditional apology for her "derogatory" tweets against farmers and activists involved in the protest against the Centre's farm laws, the committee's president and senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Friday.

In his tweet, Sirsa alleged that Kangana called an aged mother of a farmer "as a woman available for Rs 100. and hr tweets portray farmers protest as anti-national." Kangana has also been asked to remove the "defamatory and derogatory" tweets.

'We demand an unconditional apology from Kangana'

We have sent a legal notice to @KanganaTeam for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as a woman available for ₹100. Her tweets portray farmers protest as antinational



We demand an unconditional apology from her for her insensitive remarks on farmers protest

Earlier this week, Kangana Ranaut misidentified a woman farmer from Punjab as Bilkis Bano, the octogenarian who made international headlines during the anti-CAA protests earlier this year in the Delhi neighbourhood of Shaheen Bagh. She shared a tweet alleging that the 'Shaheen Bagh Dadi' also joined the farmers' agitation over the new agri laws at various border points of the national capital.

She retweeted the post with pictures of two elderly women, including Bilkis Bano, and wrote that the "same Dadi" who featured in Time Magazine was "available in 100 rupees". However, Bilkis Dadi was on Tuesday stopped by Delhi Police personnel at the Singhu Border where thousands of farmers have been demonstrating against the centre’s new farm laws.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said, "She is a senior citizen and due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we stopped her at the Singhu Border and requested her to return for her own safety and betterment". "To avoid any kind of any inconvenience to her, she was escorted by the police team to her home in southeast Delhi," PTI quoted him as saying.

Another legal notice to Kangana Ranaut

Earlier, a Punjab-based lawyer also sent a legal notice to Ranaut over her now-deleted tweet. Advocate Harkam Singh said Ranaut should have authenticated information before posting it on social media and demanded an apology over her tweets, in which she allegedly misidentified the woman.

"I sent a legal notice for a tweet misidentifying Mohinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano with an insinuation that she (Kaur) was available as a hired protestor for Rs 100. The notice gives Ranaut seven days to issue an apology failing which a defamation case will be pursued," Singh said according to news agency ANI on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut was also embroiled in a bitter war of words with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh over the matter on Thursday.

