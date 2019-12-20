RJD Calls For 'Bihar Bandh' On December 21 To Oppose Citizenship Amendment Act

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) called for a bandh on December 21 in Bihar to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act. Accusing the BJP government of having a divisive character, RJD leader called the Citizenship law "unconstitutional", and "against humanity."

"We have called a bandh in Bihar on December 21 against the CAA. The Act is unconstitutional and against humanity. It has exposed the divisive character of BJP," RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav told media on Friday.

'Constitution is blown to pieces'

Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal called for Bihar bandh on December 21 in protest against the amended Citizenship Act, alleging that it has blown the Constitution to smithereens. Tejashwi Yadav, Prasad's younger son, made the announcement late on night of December 14, urging all political and non-political outfits having "faith in the Constitution and the principle of justice" to take part in the bandh which was initially scheduled for December 22 but was later preponed so that the police recruitment exams next Sunday were not affected.

संविधान की धज्जियाँ उड़ाने वाले नागरिकता संशोधन बिल जैसे काले क़ानून के ख़िलाफ़ राष्ट्रीय जनता दल 22 दिसंबर,रविवार को “बिहार बंद” करेगा।



हम सभी संविधान प्रेमी, न्यायप्रिय, धर्मनिरपेक्ष दलों, ग़ैर-राजनीतिक संगठनों और आम जनमानस से अपील करते है बढ़-चढ़कर इसे सफल बनाने में सहयोग दें — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) December 13, 2019

Tejashwi Yadav's tweet translates to, The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is "black legislation that has blown the Constitution to smithereens." As a mark of protest, Rashtriya Janata Dal will organize a Bihar bandh on Sunday, December 22. It is appealed to all secular parties, non-political outfits and common citizens who have faith in the Constitution and the principle of justice to wholeheartedly support the bandh and help us make it successful.

Anti-CAA protests across the nation

Widespread protests have become intense in various parts of the country after the Parliament had passed the CAA last week. The Bill became an Act after receiving the President's assent. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians who faced religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

(With inputs from ANI)