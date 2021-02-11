Anti-CAA Protests Case: SC Denies Bail To Activist Akhil Gogoi 'in Light Of Allegations'

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the bail petition of Assam-based peasants' activist Akhil Gogoi who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state.

In light of the allegations leveled against Gogoi, a Bench headed by Justice NV Ramana denied his bail plea and suggested him to file an application again in the future.

"Cannot consider bail in light of the allegations as of now. Maybe later you can file an application. Let the trial proceed. Courts have started functioning now," the Bench said while denying Gogoi's petition.

Gogoi was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in December 2019 in connection with his role in the anti-CAA protests that resulted in violence in Assam. He had filed a bail petition in the top court after his plea was rejected by the Gauhati High Court last year.

The High Court denied bail to Gogoi in connection with a case registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and UAPA. His offences include conspiracy and support to a terrorist organisation.

"Not responsible for violence in Assam"

During the hearing, senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for Gogoi, apprised the SC that agitation had taken place on a large scale across the country, in protest against CAA and it was not related to terrorism.

"It is not related to terrorism at all. There were some instances where there was violence but there is no evidence that Gogoi was responsible. It does not amount to an act of terrorism on a prima facie basis," he added.

According to the NIA chargesheet, Gogoi is accused of leading violent protests during the CAA agitation, that was aimed at striking terror on all sections of people in India through provoking speeches.

(With inputs from agencies)