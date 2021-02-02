MHA Informs Parliament 'CAA Rules Are Being Framed'; Deadline Extended Till July 2020

As the Budget session of the Parliament gets underway, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, that the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act were being framed. The Act which has come into force on January 10, 2020, is yet to be widely used as the Centre is yet to frame the rules for the contentious law. Rai informed that Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have granted an extension of time up to April 9 and July 9, respectively to frame these rules. BJP has faced nationwide-backlash over the law, especially in poll-bound Assam.

CAA rules being framed: MHA

"The Rules under The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 are under preparation. The Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have granted an extension of time up to April 9 and July 9, respectively to frame these rules under the CAA," he said in a written reply. Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah had said rules of CAA are yet to be framed and the law will be acted upon after COVID vaccination is completed.

Recently in January, the All Assam Students Union (AASU) took out torchlight processions as a mark of protest against the CAA ahead of PM Modi's visit to Guwahati. police barricaded the AASU headquarters ''Swahid Bhawan'' and did not allow the protesters to move out with torchlights, but the students'' body staged their protest behind the barriers. Several protesters shouted slogans against Modi, Shah and Sonowal and demanded that the CAA and EIA be repealed along with the implementation of the report of the Clause Six Committee.

Assam witnessed massive protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR after the Centre passed the Citizenship Amendment Act. Assamese people fear a massive inrush of migrants which will threaten their indigenous culture - violating the Assam accords. The BJP is yet to convince the state subjects of the merits of CAA, after the disastrous NRC drive which resulted in the exclusion of 19 lakh citizens.

What is the CAA?

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act amends the previous Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship. Moreover, the Bill exempts the inner line permit areas in Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh and areas falling under the Sixth Schedule in the regions. It will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. The Supreme Court is yet to hear the 150 pleas challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), after it refused to stay its implementation.

