Anti-drone Technology Developed, Transferred To Industries: DRDO Chief

DRDO has developed counter-drone technology and transferred it to industries, which have taken orders from the armed forces and security forces of the country, a senior official of the organisation said on Thursday.

"DRDO has developed anti-drone technology. It has all the necessary elements required to counter drones, whether it is detection, tracking or surveillance and even a process called software and hardware," Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief G Satheesh Reddy said.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the DRDO-sponsored Kalam Centre for Science and Technology (KCST) at the Central University of Jammu in Samba.

Reddy said the technology has been transferred to multiple industries, which have taken orders from the armed forces and security forces of the country.

"They are providing it to them. They will be delivering it to them (security and armed forces) to tackle the drones that are coming in (from across the border)," he added.

Reddy said the capability of the anti-drone system has been demonstrated multiple times, adding, "It was deployed on the Independence Day and the Republic Day also."

