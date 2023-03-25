Anti-feminist Amritpal Singh Used To Beat His Wife Regularly, Say Intel Agencies: ANI

Wanted pro-Khalistan preacher and head of the organisation Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh kept his wife in captivity, beat her up regularly and was associated with several other women, according to intelligence agencies as quoted by ANI.

According to a report by ANI, Central Intelligence agencies revealed that Amritpal was living a lavish lifestyle in Dubai without following Sikh tenets and was not even an Amritdhari Sikh.

Central Intelligence agencies are currently investigating why fugitive Amritpal Singh visited Thailand numerous times, including whether he was indulging in prostitution or did he have a girlfriend in Thailand and whether he was maintaining a second wife in Thailand?

Radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh's organisation gave no prominent role to women. According to reports, Reena Roy, the girlfriend of the late Deep Sidhu was not allowed to open up about Amritpal’s association with Deep Sidhu. Kirandip Kaur, the wife of Amritpal Singh has been kept in captivity and beaten up regularly by him, as quoted by ANI.

Amritpal Singh reportedly termed his marriage as an example of reverse migration projecting he will stay in Punjab. Notably, probe agencies are also questioning the premise of Amritpal Singh’s drug rehabilitation organisation and are seeking answers on why no women were at the forefront if it was actually a fight against drugs.

'Amritpal was closely associated with drug dealers in Dubai': Reports

According to reports by Central Intelligence agencies, women of any family are the biggest sufferers of the widespread drug menace phenomenon. As they have not been at the forefront, it shows that it is not an actual fight against drugs, but only a show-off, as per reports.

Report from ANI suggests that Amritpal does not talk about his past as it is overtly due to possible damage to his image leading to a decrease in credibility. He was closely involved with drug dealers in Dubai namely Jaswant Singh Rode whose brother is operating from Pakistan, reads the report.

According to reports, the fugitive does not talk about his past life where he was non-Amritdhari and not following Sikh religious tenets. After coming to India from Dubai, Singh and his organisation started working as a religious fundamentalist cum vigilante group, completely contradictory to his earlier personality which clearly shows that he has been planted in India by forces inimical to Indian interest, according to intelligence reports.