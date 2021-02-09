Anti-India Twitter Crackdown Escalates; Twitter Seeks Formal Dialogue With Govt Of India

Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Monday informed that it has reached out to Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for formal dialogue. The social media platform also informed that it has shared an update with the Centre after it received a notice for not complying with an order tor restrict access to some accounts.

Twitter reaches out to Ravi Shankar Prasad

According to media reports, Twitter had restored access to 257 accounts it had temporarily blocked after a government order, getting into a confrontation with the Ministry. However, the government had then issued a notice saying that the social media platform was not in a position to judge the order and that it was an intermediary liable to follow directions as per the law, which could include penal provisions.

Earlier on Thursday, the Government of India had served new notices to Twitter to block 1,178 accounts, which are suspected to be linked to Khalistani sympathisers or backed by Pakistan over the misuse of the micro-blogging platform regarding farmers' protest.

The Twitter spokesperson said, "Safety of our employees is a top priority for us at Twitter. We continue to be engaged with the government of India from a position of respect and have reached out to the honourable minister for formal dialogue. An acknowledgement to the receipt of the non-compliance notice has also been formally communicated."

While stating that it strongly believes that the open and free exchange of information has a positive global impact, Twitter Spokesperson said that the flow of tweets must continue. According to sources, the micro-blogging platform is yet to comply with the directions issued under Section 69A of the IT Act.

While asserting that they review every report received from the government as expeditiously as possible, the company said that it takes appropriate action regarding such reports while making sure that it holds firm to its fundamental values and commitment to protecting the public conversation.

However, a government official said that no communication had been received so far from Twitter. According to Twitter, the transparency report released last month, the company has received 2,800 legal demands from January 2020 to June 2020. While the demands were made against 13,200 accounts, the company withheld only 17, while other 1,200 were found violating the rules of Twitter.

Responding to this, a top source in the government said that if the founder of Twitter is openly taking sides, it does raise a question over the neutrality of the platform and how it deals with India's requests related to the subject. This comes after Dorsey had liked a few tweets which supported international singer Rihanna’s stand on the farmers’ protest. Dorsey had also liked a post by Washington Post journalist Karen Attiah who claimed that ‘Rihanna has the Indian government shook.’

