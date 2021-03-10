Anurag Thakur Becomes First Serving Minister To Be Appointed Captain In Territorial Army

Quick links:
Anurag Thakur, Minister of State (MoS) for Finance and Corporate Affairs, was on March 10 promoted to the rank of Captain in the Territorial Army as a regular commissioned officer. He has become the first serving MP and minister to be appointed to this rank. Thakur, who is BJP MP in the current government, was commissioned into the TA in July 2016 as a Lieutenant.
#WATCH MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur becomes the first serving (BJP MP in current government) and Minister to become Captain in the Territorial Army as a regular commissioned officer.March 10, 2021
He was commissioned into the TA in July 2016 as a Lieutenant. pic.twitter.com/r7pbiAM1dL
Thakur took to Twitter to share the video of the Territorial Army pipping ceremony and said that he was "honoured" to be promoted to the rank of Captain. Further, he reaffirmed "commitment for serving the people and the call of duty towards mother India."
I was commissioned as a regular officer into the Territorial Army in July 2016 as a Lieutenant.March 10, 2021
Today I am honoured to share, I have been promoted to the rank of Captain.
I reaffirm my commitment for serving the people and the call of duty towards mother India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³.
à¤œà¤¯ à¤¹à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤¦ | pic.twitter.com/pfaNPASMqT
Later in the day, Thakur called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Parliament after the Territorial Army pipping ceremony.
I called on the Hon. Speaker Lok Sabha Sh @ombirlakota ji in Parliament after the Territorial Army pipping ceremony that concluded a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/wMn7MoJHkK— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) March 10, 2021
Thakur is a member of the Lower House of Parliament in India from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh. He assumed charge of office as the MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs in 2019. He was first elected to Lok Sabha in May 2008 in a by-poll as a candidate of BJP. He was re-elected to the 15th Lok Sabha in 2009, 16th Loksabha in 2014, and 17th Loksabha in 2019. Later, Thakur was appointed the president of the All India Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. In July 2016, he became a part of the territorial army, becoming the first serving BJP MP to become a regular commissioned officer in the Territorial Army.