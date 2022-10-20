Anurag Thakur Lauds Efforts In Collecting 1Cr Kg Of Plastic Waste Under Swachh Bharat 2022

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur on Wednesday lauded the efforts in collecting over 100 lakh kg of plastic waste by the teams of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and National Service Scheme (NSS).

Taking to his Twitter, Union Minister Anurag Thakur hailed that momentous achievement by the NYKS and NSS by saying that no target is "too big" for India when it stands together. Notably, a target was set by the Youth Affairs & Sports Ministry to collect 100 lakh kg of plastic waste from October 1 to 31 as a mega cleanliness drive under Swachh Bharat 2022 campaign. Though the task looked mammoth, the volunteers of NYKS and NSS achieved the target way before the timeline.

When India stands together, no target is too big!



Big applause to the volunteers of NYKS and NSS for achieving the target of collecting 100 lakhs Kgs of plastic before the timeline. Hope we will create history this time . #SwachhBharat2022 https://t.co/Gt0V4WfdBV — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 19, 2022

"Big applause to the volunteers of NYKS and NSS for achieving the target of collecting 100 lakhs Kgs of plastic before the timeline. Hope we will create history this time," Anurag Thakur tweeted.

Anurag Thakur participates in cleanliness drive in Chandni Chowk

On Wednesday, the Union Minister participated in a cleanliness drive at Chandni Chowk in the national capital. "Sports department of the Government of India had last year kept a target of collecting 75 lakhs kilos of plastic waste and collected much more. This year, we kept a target of 100 lakh kilos of plastic waste. 84 lakh kilos has already been collected in first 18 days," Thakur told reporters while speaking about the 100 lakh kg plastic waste collection campaign. He also urged the youth to dedicate two days coinciding with the Diwali festival to keep the surroundings clean, PTI reported.

According to an official statement, the objectives of the Swachh Bharat 2022 programme are to organise the cleaning of public spaces and households across the country from October 1 to October 31 by involving all segments of society, and government and non-government organisations.