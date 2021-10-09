Anurag Thakur, Officers, Donate Blood On Territorial Army's 73rd Raising Day

On the occasion of the Territorial Army's (TA) 73rd Raising Day, Union Minister Anurag Thakur donated blood at the Territorial Army camp in Delhi on Saturday. TA Director-General Lt Gen Preet Mohindera Singh also donated blood at the camp. Earlier in March, Thakur had become the first serving Union minister to be promoted as Captain in the Territorial Army.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur joined Lieutenant General Preet Mohindera Singh in a blood donation drive held at the TA camp. This was the first time Thakur took part in a blood donation camp as a TA Captain. Thakur was promoted to the rank of Captain at the 124 Infantry Battalion Territorial Army (Sikh). Various other TA officers joined the minister in donating blood on the special occasion of Raising Day.

Delhi: Union Minister & Territorial Army (TA) Captain Anurag Thakur along with Director General TA Lt Gen Preet Mohindera Singh donates blood at the Territorial Army camp on the occasion of Territorial Army's 72nd Raising Day pic.twitter.com/cZ4aQfHDsE — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

Territorial Army celebrates 73rd Raising Day

Known as the "Citizens Army”, Territorial Army since its inception on 09 October 1948, has played a major role in assisting the Indian Army as the second line of defence in times of war. The Territorial Army has guarded vantage areas including critical ammunition installations in need of defence. The TA soldiers have always been recognised as multi-skilled and talented candidates, and their contributions have increased manifold over the years. TA has participated in all wars that India was a part of since the country's independence. Later many TA Air Defence and Artillery were converted into regular army units owing to their battle skills.

Anurag Thakur promoted to Captain in Territorial Army

Thakur was serving as the Minister of State (MoS) for Finance and Corporate Affairs when he was promoted to the rank of Captain in the Territorial Army as a regular commissioned officer. He was commissioned into the TA in July 2016 as a Lieutenant. Thakur had taken to Twitter to share the video of the Territorial Army pipping ceremony and said that he was "honoured" to be promoted to the rank of Captain. Further, he reaffirmed "commitment for serving the people and the call of duty towards mother India." Later in the day, Thakur had called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Parliament after the Territorial Army pipping ceremony.

