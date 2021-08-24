On the fifth day of BJP's Jan Aashirwad Yatra, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur stated that the "Devbhumi" of Himachal Pradesh will be made "Khelbhumi". BJP's Jan Aashirwad Yatra began on August 19 and it was supposed to conclude on August 23. However, the Jan Aashirwad Yatra in Himachal Pradesh extended till the early hours of August 24. According to the party, the yatra covered a distance of more than 600 kilometres across the state. Thakur also met the Chief Minister of Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur and his wife to seek their blessings during this yatra.

Anurag Thakur said during the yatra, "As the sports Minister, I will put every effort to make Himachal Pradesh a "Khel Bhumi". We will work towards improving sports facilities and to ensure that sportspersons get better opportunities and giving wings to Himachal Pradesh's art and culture. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's able leadership, the country is moving on the path of progress and development."

Thakur hitting back at PM Modi's critics

The Union Minister also said that, unlike previous Prime Ministers who only bothered to get pictures clicked with the sportspersons before they left for the Olympic games, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave more emphasis on meeting the contingent to interact with them. He said that PM Modi even advised them not to play under pressure and motivated them to give their best performance. Thakur said that after the players returned from the Olympic games, PM Modi met with all the players and not only the medal winners. Thakur stated, "As far as the experience with sportspersons is concerned, earlier also it was a practice that Prime Ministers used to get photographed with the players who represented the country at the Olympics at the sending-off ceremony before they leave. But Modi ji did not get himself clicked with them, instead, he met them, conversed with them, motivated them, and told them they should not perform under pressure and only focus on giving their best performance.” Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar kicked off Jan Aashirwad Yatra in the state by visiting Gurdwara on Sunday.

(With ANI inputs)