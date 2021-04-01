Anurag Thakur Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Urges People To 'get Vaccinated'

Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on April 1 took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the parliament and further urged the eligible citizens to get the jabs. As India continues to records a dramatic spike of novel coronavirus cases, Health Ministry has boosted the vaccination campaign. Apart from Thakur, several other state leaders have also been administered with COVID-19 vaccine and have encouraged others to do the same.

Mayor of Chandigarh, Shri Ravi Kant and his wife, Renu G Pillai, ACS, Health & Family Welfare Department of Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Secretary of Punjab Vini Mahajan among several others have received their first doses of coronavirus vaccine in the fight against the pandemic that has continued to tighten its grip across the globe for more than a year.

Anurag Thakur said, “I took the first dose of the COVID19 vaccine at Parliament today. I appeal to all citizens who are eligible to get themselves vaccinated and also encourage others. Please continue to follow precautions, spread awareness and exercise health safety measures.” The Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs is reportedly in good health and will continue to take all the necessary health and safety measures. READ | Coronavirus vaccination on all days of April says Centre; asks States to make arrangements

Centre says ‘Vaccination to be offered on All Days of April’

In a major step to boost the immunisation drive against COVID-19, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement on April 1 said that the Centre has decided to operationalise both public as well as private COVID-19 vaccination centres on all days of April month starting Thursday till April 30. In the official press release, it said, “ the Centre has written to all States and UTs today and asked them to make necessary arrangements to provide COVID vaccination in these CVCs on all days of the month including gazetted holidays during April 2021.” The government has already decided to start the COVID-19 vaccination of all people above the age of 54 from April 1.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, “This step has been taken after detailed deliberations with the States/UTs on 31st March 2021 to optimally utilize all COVID Vaccination Centres across the public and private sectors to ensure rapid increase in the pace and coverage of COVID vaccination. This decision is in line with the graded and pro-active approach employed by the Government of India along with the States/UTs for COVID-19 vaccination. The Vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.”

