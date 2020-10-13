AQI In Delhi Hits 'very Poor' Category; Reduction Of Stubble Burning May Help, Says IMD

The air quality in the National Capital has deteriorated to the poor and very poor category on Tuesday due to the increase in pollutants level of PM2.5 and PM10 to 129 and 265 respectively. Moreover, the role of local, industrial and construction site pollutants has added to the worsening air condition.

However, the Delhi wing of the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) has opined that substantial reduction in stubble burning coupled with the change in wind direction may improve the situation, Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD's regional weather forecasting centre told ANI.

"Three factors are involved in deteriorating Air Quality. The stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, the local pollutant and the pollutants generated by industries or construction sites. Winds brought smoke of stubble burning towards Delhi/NCR. Change in wind direction and significant reduction of stubble burning will help in improving air quality," Srivastava said.

Srivastava noted that from the last two days, wind speed has decreased incapacitating pollutants to disperse away.

"Wind direction has changed to easterly today. Accumulation of pollutants has deteriorated the air condition," Srivastava observed.

700 cases of stubble burning

According to reports, close to 700 cases of stubble burning have been reported in Punjab and Haryana between September 21-29, adding to the deteriorating air quality. Srivastava has further warned about the deterioration in air quality in the coming days with further fall in temperature.

Over a period of nine days, there has been an alarming increase in the Active Fire Events (AFE) registered in Punjab and Haryana this year. Punjab reported 579 cases of AFE while Haryana reported 120 as against a much-lowered number of 208 and 27 respectively last year.

"The temperature will vary between 20-21 centigrade in Delhi/ NCR for few days before decreasing further. The upcoming decrease in temperature will lead to unfavourable air quality. In the coming days, conditions are not that favourable," Srivastava said.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With ANI inputs)

