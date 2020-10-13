Sisodia Reviews Delhi 'Deshbhakti' Curriculum; Opines On What Makes A Child True Deshbhakt

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on October 10 stated that the two panels - Delhi Education Board Committee and Delhi Curriculum Reform Committee - constituted by the Delhi government to work on an education board of Delhi and a new school curriculum will submit reports review reports by next month. After reviewing the content of 'Deshbhakti' curriculum for the Delhi Schools, a third joint review meeting was also conducted by Sisodia.

Manish Sisodia said, "Assessment would be the basis of 'Deshbhakti' curriculum. Understanding of the teacher on where her child stands today and subsequently thereafter on issues like inclusiveness, gender, different forms of discrimination, integrity, care for public property and natural resources, etc. would be the key to enable the child to become true a 'Deshbhakt'."

Delhi Education Minister Sisodia reviews 'Deshbhakti' curriculum

During the review meeting, the newly formed curriculum committee gave the details of the curricular design which will give children in the age group of 3-8 years the right diversity of knowledge, competencies, values and attitudes. Apart from this, the committee also plans to recommend a curriculum for children in the age group of 8-11 years and 11-14 years as well. Sisodia said that the learning goals of the curriculum should be simple and clear enough to understand so that the children can be active throughout the learning process. This new Deshbhakti curriculum and assessment practice will also help to improve the overall growth of the child, he added.

Sisodia said, "Assessment is an integral part of the curriculum. Learning does not happen only inside the schools. A child learns from his or her environment outside school also. A robust assessment system should capture every aspect of a child's growth."

In the review meeting chaired by the Delhi Education Minister, the committee members were also directed to create tools for the parents by which parents can always monitor the progress of their child. Stating that the era of one-time assessment via one-sitting exam is long gone, Sisodia said that a system is needed which can help to track the child's entire journey and also provide a 360-degree view of the different aspects of learning. It is now possible to implement such an education system with the help of the technology, he added.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI)