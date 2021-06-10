Arab-India Energy Forum: Dialogue On Intra-regional Power Trading & Transition Takes Place

With an aim to enhance two-way energy cooperation and intra-regional power trading, the first edition of two Arab-India Energy Forum (AIEF) held virtually and concluded on Wednesday. Under the co-chairship of India and the Kingdom of Morocco, the event was witnessed in the implementation of the Executive Programme of the Arab-India Cooperation Forum (AICF). The meeting was addressed by Shri R. K. Singh, MoS (IC), Power, New & Renewable Energy and his Moroccan counterpart H. E. Mr. Aziz Rabbah, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed about the discussion of potential collaboration that was observed in the forum.

Both the regions also discussed challenges that are faced in the fields of the energy transition, intra-regional power trading, hydrocarbons and nuclear power generation. key regional institute, Organisations of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) and Arab Atomic Energy Agency (AAEA) were deliberated by the panelists. Keeping respective national regulatory policies in mind, exchange on views on investment opportunities was also discussed in the meeting.

According to the official statement released by the MEA, 'exchange of knowledge and expertise' was witnessed in the Forum.

"The Forum witnessed exchange of knowledge, expertise and best practices in the fields of energy efficiency programmes for different economic sectors, accelerated development of new & renewable energy, fostering regional power sharing arrangements, enhanced oil recovery, tight gas extraction, and safe nuclear power generation, etc," added MEA.

"Reliance on hydrocarbons" to continue

Marking the importance of clean and green energy economies, the experts added that dependence on hydrocarbons will continue. The General Secretariat of the LAS was thanked for excellent coordination in putting together a substantive programme and the two ministers shared their 'sincere appreciation. The meeting concluded with a decision of conducting second edition of the AIEF in India during the year 2023.