Are There Curbs On Press Freedom In India? Here's What I&B Minister Anurag Thakur Says

The government does not interfere in the functioning of the press, said Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur to Parliament. In a written response to a question posed by Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai, Thakur stated that the Press Council of India (PCI), a statutory autonomous body, was established under the Press Council Act, 1978, primarily to preserve press freedom and raise the standards of newspapers and news organisations in the nation.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Desai had sought a response from Thakur if there was any “restriction” on the use or misuse of freedom of expression in the media.

In his detailed response, Thakur explained that Article 19(1) of the Constitution guarantees citizens' freedom of speech and expression, subject to the limitations set forth in Article 19. (2). Under Article 19(2), the State is empowered to impose reasonable restrictions on the operation of the Right in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality or in relation to contempt of court, defamation or incitement to an offence, he said.

In addition to this fundamental right the Minister said, "PCI considers complaints filed by the Press concerning curtailment of press freedom, physical assault/attack on journalists etc. under Section 13 of the Press Council Act 1978 and processed under the provisions of Press Council (Procedure for Inquiry) Regulations, 1979. PCI is also empowered to take suo-motu cognizance in matters on the pressing issues concerning freedom of Press and safeguarding of its high standards."

According to Thakur, regulations exist for both television and digital media.

Thakur on TV regulations

With regards to television, he said that all TV channels are expected to abide by the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995. This code stipulates that shows must not contain anything offensive, defamatory, willfully false, suggestive, innuendos, or half-truths.

Thakur on Digital regulations

Speaking about the digital news publishers, Thakur said the government has notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 under the IT Act, 2000 on February 25, 2021, which inter alia provides for a Code of Ethics for adherence by digital news publishers.

In his response, Thakur noted that the Government and the Press Council take the proper action when the Codes are broken, etc.