Armed Forces Chiefs Pay Tribute At National War Memorial In Delhi On Navy Day

The Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar along with CDS General Anil Chauhan, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari & Vice Army Chief Lt General BS Raju, paid homage to the martyrs at National War Memorial on the occasion of the Navy Day, celebrated every year on December 4 to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in ‘Operation Trident’ during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Notably, for the first time, the Navy Day celebrations are being conducted outside of the national capital. Following the theme of the Indian Army and Airforce holding their respective annual celebrations outside of Delhi, the Indian Navy will hold its annual celebrations and exercises in Visakhapatnam.

PM Narendra Modi also shared a video and wished the Indian Navy, "Best wishes on Navy Day to all navy personnel and their families. We in India are proud of our rich maritime history. The Indian Navy has steadfastly protected our nation and has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times."

‘Commitment to remain a future-proof force’

Giving his message on Navy Day 2022, Adm R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) said, “We reaffirm unwavering commitment to preserve & promote our National Interests & to remain a Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive & Future Proof Force. We pay homage to the supreme sacrifices of our brave hearts & gratitude to our veterans,”

The Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed forces President Droupadi Murmu will attend the Navy Day festivities in Visakhapatnam, this will be her first visit to the city after assuming the presidency on July 25, 2022. The event is to be hosted by CNS Adm R Hari Kumar, it will also be attended by several state and state government dignitaries.

In a first, Navy day festivities outside Delhi

With the objective of fostering greater outreach, and renewing maritime consciousness and awareness about the Navy’s contribution to the country among the masses, the Navy Day exercises and celebrations are planned in a city outside of the national capital. Conventionally, the event over the years has been organised in Delhi.

“Indian Naval ships, submarines, aircraft and Special Forces from Eastern, Western and Southern Naval Command would showcase the capability and versatility of Indian Navy. The event will culminate with a sunset ceremony and illumination by ships at anchorage,” stated PIB. As a part of the full dress rehearsal, over fifteen warships participated in the exercise near Rama Krishna Beach sea shore in Visakhapatnam.

