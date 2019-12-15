Army Chief Bipin Ravat Emphasis Need To Re-organise Military Resources

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday underlined the need to re-organise and install military resources so as to use the defence budget effectively. Speaking at Forum for Integrated National Security, Rawat said that India should adjust its military ambitions with the size of the economy.

"We must make sure that economic flight is calibrated with a span of our strategic stride. We must tamper our military ambition with the size of our economy and the budgetary allocation that we receive," he said. Stressing on the need to reorganize the military resources, he said, "We must cut the cloak to size. Too many tight-fitting garments will not suit us and oversize garments will only lead to avoidable expenditures."

Bipin Rawat assured the participants that the Army has been working on the same. The Army chief said that technology, connectivity, and trade were at the "heart of new consternations," and that diplomacy has increased rapidly. Stating that the nature of warfare is changing, he said, "Some thought leaders opined that the space for all-out conflict is narrowing."

READ | Centre Keen To Resolve Internal Conflicts: Army Official

"We are entering an era of non-war wars and durable disorder. The world may not collapse to anarchy but simmer in perpetual conflict," Rawat added.

He said that the Army has to be a part of the country's desire to become a $5-trillion economy, creating an inclusive socio-economic order in the nation. "The principal challenge before Indian defence is to be a part of our aspirational goal of becoming $5 trillion economies," Rawat said.

READ | IAF, Indian Army, Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of The 1971 Indo-Pak War

Mitra Shakti 2019

The concluding ceremony of Indo-Sri Lanka joint training exercise ‘MITRA SHAKTI – 2019’ was held at Aundh Military Station, Pune. The concluding ceremony was witnessed by General Officer Commanding Shahbaaz Division in presence of senior Army officers of both the participating countries. The Sri Lankan delegation was led by Major General HPNK Jayapathirane, RSP.

The aim of the joint training exercise was to build and promote positive relations between the armies of India and Sri Lanka with a focus on sub-unit-level training for counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in the urban and rural environment under the United Nations (UN) mandate. A contingent comprising of 120 personnel each from the Sri Lankan and the Indian Army participated in the exercise.

READ | India-Sri Lankan Joint Military & Army Exercise 'Mitra Shakti 2019’ Concludes In Pune