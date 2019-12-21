Army Chief Expresses Concerns Over Advancing Non-contact Warfare Challenges Towards India

The Army Chief General, Bipin Rawat on Saturday, December 21, expressed concerns over non-contact warfare challenges towards India. According to him, it is a serious issue and India is preparing for it. The Army Chief will be holding discussions on Monday over the rapidly changing character of the war-fighting across the world and the challenges towards the Indian forces in non-contact warfare.

About the discussion

As per sources, the discussions will focus on contact-less wars and the way major powers have increased the non-conventional components. Further, it is also said to focus on harvesting indigenous capabilities in the defence sector. The discussion is slated to take place during the Army Technology Seminar at Manekshaw Centre and will be attended by military operations practitioners, policymakers, industry and academia.

Army Chief's warning

The Army Chief General, Bipin Rawat on Wednesday, December 17, issued a statement warning an escalation along the Line of Control (LoC). He said, "The situation along the LoC can escalate any time. We have to be prepared for an Escalatory matrix." This comes amid the on-going tense situation along the LoC. His remarks came in the backdrop of spurt in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August.

Bipin Rawat to retire on Dec 31

The current Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat is slated to retire on December 31, 2019. The Indian Army had announced Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane as the new Chief of Staff helming the 1.3 million-strong force. Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane is currently deployed as the 40th Vice Chief of Army Staff. He resumed office as the Vice Chief of Army Staff in September 2019. Before taking charge as vice chief of the Army Staff in September, Lt Gen Naravane was heading the Eastern Command of the Indian Army which takes care of the country's nearly 4,000-km border with China.

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)