Army Chief Gen Felicitates Medical Team For Providing Assistance In Turkiye

The Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Tuesday, February 20, felicitated the Indian Army's medical team 60 Para Field as they returned to India after providing medical assistance to earthquake-hit Turkey after India announced "Operation Dost".

The Chief of Army Staff felicitates the Indian Army's medical team 60 Para Field as they returned home after providing assistance in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/odRlbMpuXi — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

Speaking about the operation, he said that the hospital was mobilised in a short span of 6 hours and it was a timely decision.

Pande said, "The hospital was mobilized at a short notice of 6 hours and a 30 bedded hospital was organized in Turkey. It was a timely decision. the field hospital was self-contained for 14 days and comprised specialist doctors."

Speaking about the team's achievement, Army Chief said that the hospital treated about 3,600 patients.

"The hospital treated close to 3,600 patients. We have received messages from Turkish citizens expressing their gratitude for providing them assistance in the hour of need", he added.

The Indian Army's medical team returned to India from Turkey after providing proper assistance to a large number of the quake-hit survivors.

India's 'Operation Dost'

India announced 'Operation Dost' right after an earthquake of magnitude of 7.8 shook Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023. The country sent relief material as well as medical and rescue teams to help the affected regions in Turkey.

Under the operation, three teams of 151 NDRFHQ personnel and dog squads provided assistance to Turkey. The NDRF teams held search, rescue, and relief operations including life detection in 35 worksites of Nurdagi and Antakya.



Received full support by PM Modi, says NDRF DG Atul Karwal

Speaking about the operation, NDRF DG Atul Karwal said that the team left Turkey without any delay and that they received absolute support by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi

He said, "PM gave full support and PMO held a meeting and instructed us to go there immediately and our official passports were made on the same day. IAF brought our team from Kolkata to Delhi. ITBP provided us winter clothing and our team departed without delay of a minute."

PM gave full support & PMO held a meeting and instructed us to go there immediately & our official passports were made on the same day. IAF brought our team from Kolkata to Delhi. ITBP provided us winter clothing & our team departed without delay of a minute: NDRF DG Atul Karwal pic.twitter.com/y2B2CxbX8s — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

He also praised the dog squad of the Army and said, "Dogs are trained to sniff and sense the possibility of an alive person buried in the rubble. Our dog Julie sniffed something and barked to inform us that there is a person trapped inside, later our second dog Romeo reconfirmed and then we were able to rescue a girl alive."

Dogs are trained to sniff and sense the possibility of an alive person buried in the rubble. Our dog Julie sniffed something and barked to inform us that there is a person trapped inside, later our second dog Romeo reconfirmed and then we were able to rescue a girl alive: NDRF DG pic.twitter.com/AD9NWk2trX — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

Karwal also mentioned that they recovered 85 bodies buried in the building and also rescued two girls alive. The NDRF teams also received a lot of respect from the locals.

Prime Minister Modi lauds Indian rescue teams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the efforts of rescue teams that conducted Operation Dost in Turkey and Syria and said, "We are all proud of you". PM Modi mentioned how they displayed India's culture which preaches Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam- 'The world is one family'.

PM Modi said, "We consider the whole world as one family. When a member of the family is in trouble, it is India's duty to help."