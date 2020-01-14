Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane Directs Soldiers To Remain Vigilant On Borders

Ahead of the Indian Army Day, the Chief of Army Staff, Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday directed the soldiers deployed in various locations across India to remain vigilant. He exhorted this message to the soldiers posted along the Actual Ground Position Line, Line of Control, Line of Actual Control and those engaged in responding to the complex challenge of proxy war and internal security situations. He said the primary responsibility of the Indian Army is to maintain the operational readiness of the highest order.

General Manoj Mukund Naravane directs soldiers

Ahead of Army Day on January 15, General Naravane said, “I have no doubt that you (soldiers) shall ensure necessary operational ascendancy with respect to our Western adversary while displaying steadfastness and resilience along the northern borders.” General also assured that he will ensure that the operational and logistic needs are met at all costs.

Read: Indian Army proposes special pensions for 1965, 1971 war veterans

Pointing that a number of steps have been taken towards doctrinal optimisation and capability enhancement, he further said, "In our quest to remain sharp and contemporary, we have carefully analysed the 'geostrategic landscape' and the ''evolving character of war'', in emerging conflict situations, as relevant to the Indian context.”

He also added that the Central government’s decision to create a Department of Military Affairs under a Chief of Defence Staff is a groundbreaking step. "It will enable greater civil-military synergy, enhance productivity in strategic outcomes, as also facilitate far greater integration among the three services. We remain committed to developing necessary operational synergy," he stressed.

Read: Rattled by Gen. Naravane's PoK remark, Pakistan Army reviews security situation along LoC

Furthermore, the Army Chief said, the Indian Army is an equal opportunity employer, committed to the principle of gender equality. This comes after the first batch of 100 women Military Police personnel have commenced training from January 6, 2020, and will shortly be deployed in the field formations.

He said, “The welfare and personal development of our jawans, remains our foremost concern. There has been a concerted effort, therefore, towards establishing a greater connect with the jawans and their families. The next of kin of our jawans have received our special focus. Last year, we have disbursed from our Welfare Funds, over Rs 11 crore to our battle casualties and Rs 42 core to the next of kin to meet their sustenance and aspirational needs.”

Read: Army personnel rescue 2 civilians from snow-slide

Read: As Centre backs Army Chief's PoK declaration, here's Major Gaurav Arya's view