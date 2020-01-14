The Debate
Rattled By Gen. Naravane's PoK Remark, Pakistan Army Reviews Security Situation Along LoC

Pakistan News

Three days after Indian Army Chief made a massive statement of intent about regaining PoK, the Pakistan Army held a meeting to review the security situation.

Pakistan

Three days after Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Naravane made a massive statement of intent about regaining Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Pakistan Army held a meeting to review the security situation along the LoC. As per the spokesperson of the Pakistan Army, the Corps Commanders on Tuesday discussed the “geostrategic, regional and national security environment” in the border areas. In a clear sign that reflects Pakistan’s fear of the Indian Army, the press release noted that the statements of the Indian military leadership could have implications on “regional peace”.

Read: 'Take Back PoK, Give A Tight Slap To Tukde Tukde Gang': Shiv Sena's Challenge To Centre

Read: Army Chief Makes Massive PoK Declaration, Says 'If Parliament Says, We'll Get It'

Read: 'Talk Less, Work More': Congress Leader Taunts Army Chief Gen Naravane Over PoK Remark

'We'll take appropriate action'

General Naravane addressed the annual news briefing of the Indian Army on January 11. He stated that the Parliament had passed a resolution declaring that the entire Jammu and Kashmir including PoK belonged to India. He stressed that appropriate action to retrieve the occupied areas could be undertaken after receiving requisite orders.  

The COAS remarked, "There is a parliamentary resolution that entire J&K is part of India. If Parliament wants it, then, that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we'll take appropriate action.” He added, "Everyone in Jammu and Kashmir, be it on LoC or hinterland, is doing a tremendous job. We have the full support of people. We are grateful to local police and administration who support us. They don't have a harsh word to say about the Army." 

Read: Congress Responds To COAS Naravane's 'Army Will Get PoK If Parliament Says' Statement

