'Indian Army To Field At Least A Dozen Players': Army Chief Naravane On Tokyo Olympics

With less than 160 days to go before the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Games in Japan, Army Chief MM Naravane on Monday announced that seven Army personnel have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in wrestling, athletics, archery, and paralympics. The 2020 Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 24 - August 9.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Naravane said that the trials are underway for boxing, rowing, and yachting, and he added that India will be fielding at least a dozen players in Tokyo Olympics.

The Games will bring together athletes from more than 200 National Olympic Committees and the Refugee Olympic Team, as well as millions of spectators and media representatives.

'United By Emotion': Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Tokyo 2020 organisers have revealed the Games Motto at a press conference in Tokyo on Monday. The organisers selected 'United by Emotion' as the Tokyo 2020 Games motto.

The Game Motto is a message that sharpens the Tokyo 2020 Game's vision and captures the essence of ideas and concepts that the host city wants to share with the world.

"The Games Motto encapsulates the Game's vision capturing the essence of the ideas and concepts that the host city wishes to share with the world. "United by Emotion" expresses the hope that as spectators, volunteers, and athletes from over 200 National Olympic Committees and the Refugee Olympic Team gathering in Tokyo this summer, as well as the billions watching on television and online across the globe, will come together and understand that there is more that unites than divides them," the Games organising committee's statement read.

At the recent Olympics and Paralympics, it has played an important role and has been displayed in competition venues and streets. The motto for the Rio Olympics was "A New World" and the motto for London 2012 was "Inspire a Generation."

