Army Day Parade: How & Where To Watch Live Telecast From Field Marshal KM Cariappa Ground

On the occasion of 74th Army Day, celebrations are at galore from Field Marshal KM Cariappa Parade Ground. The live celebrations began at 10: 20 am where thousands of Bravehearts who laid their lives for the country and countrymen, will be paid tribute. The Indian Army's official Twitter handle tweeted about the details of the event and also shared the link which will be live streaming the event.

The Indian Army Day is annually celebrated on January 15 in commemoration of Lieutenant General KM Cariappa who had taken over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. The Indian Army Day, which is celebrated at all the Army Command Headquarters, will be observed amid strict protocols in the wake of the ongoing Covid third wave. For the unversed, this year the celebrations will turn special after the Indian Army will showcase their collection of weapons including drones, advanced Light Helicopters, the BLT T-72 ‘Bharat Rakshak’ tank, the BrahMos Missiles, the 155mm Soltum Gun along with new Light Combat Helicopter from the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

When and how to watch the Army Day 2022 parade?

The Indian Army Parade can be watched live from the KM Cariappa Parade Ground, New Delhi from 10.20 am on January 15 (Friday) on the following links:

Army Day 2022 https://t.co/cIdeCIoUQ9 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 15, 2022



Following the special parade, many brave hearts will be honoured with an Army parade today. On this day, veterans awarded with Param Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra also mark their attendance for the celebrations and many more receive Gallantry awards and Sewa Medals for their service.

IMAGE: Twitter/ANI