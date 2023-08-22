Army Disposes Of Mortar Shell From The 1999 Kargil War In Budgam

The Army found an unexploded 81 mm Mortar Shell from the 1999 Kargil War in a cattle shed in Budgam Village of Kargil. The officials of 'Forever In Operations Divisions' swiftly acted on the situation with vigilance, and in coordination with Kargil Police and village administration safely disposed of the threat.

Responding swiftly Sappers of #ForeverInOperationsDivisions in coordination with Kargil Police & Village Administration safely disposed off the threat

Army neutralises two terrorists

Meanwhile, the Army on Monday eliminated two terrorists and also foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district's Balakote sector, as per officials.

In a statement, Indian Army mentioned, the forces have also found a huge quantity of arms and ammunition including one AK 47, two magazines, 30 rounds, two hand grenades, and Pakistan-origin medicines.

"Intelligence inputs received from multiple intelligence agencies and police revealed the presence of terrorists waiting across the LoC to enter from the Balakote sector. Based on these inputs, a surveillance grid was placed on heightened alert and multiple ambushes were planted at suitable locations,” it stated.

On Monday morning, two terrorists were found detecting troops making attempts to cross the LoC while using inclement weather, dense fog, thick foliage, and undulating ground in the Hamir area of the Balakote sector.

The statement read, "As the terrorists approached the ambush, they were challenged and then engaged with effective fire. This forced the terrorists to flee from the ambush site. However, firing resulted in one terrorist falling on the ground near the LoC."

(With inputs from ANI)