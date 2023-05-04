Army Chopper Crashes In J&K's Kishtwar, Pilots Safe; Court Of Inquiry Ordered

Indian Army has issued a statement on the helicopter crash that took place on Thursday morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar in a forested area near the Marusudar River in the Marwah area.

According to Army, at around 11:15 am on May 4, an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission made a precautionary landing on the banks of the Marua river in Kishtwar. "At about 11:15 hours on 04 May 2023, an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission made a precautionary landing on the banks of Marua river in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir. As per inputs, the pilots had reported a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and proceeded for a precautionary landing," the Army said in a statement.

It further stated that due to the uneven terrain, undergrowth and inadequate landing area, the army's chopper apparently made a hard landing. "Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing," the statement said, adding that immediate rescue operations were launched. Army's rescue teams have also reached the site.

Speaking on the people onboard, Army said, "Two pilots and a technician were on board. All three injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur." A Court of inquiry has been ordered in this matter, as per the officials.