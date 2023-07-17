Army Showcases Might Ahead Of Kargil Vijay Diwas; Displays Dhanush, Bofors Howitzers

Indian Army on Saturday displayed the Bofors Howitzer along with the Made-in-India Dhanush Howitzer in Kargil ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, which will be celebrated on July 26 to mark the 24th anniversary of India’s win in Kargil War. The event is celebrated every year on July 26 to honour the Kargil War's heroes. The machines and weapons were showcased at Vijay Diwas Shastra Pradarshan Programme, which was organised in Kargil on July 15. Apart from the two giant machines, several other weapons manufactured and developed under Atmabirbhar Bharat initiatives were also displayed at the event.

According to the information, the Indian Army in order to commemorate the Kargil Vijay Diwas organised a programme for common people, who want to explore and know about the weapons used by the defence forces. These weapons included weapon locating radar “Swathi”, rocket launchers, light field guns and other infantry weapons apart from the Bofors Howitzer and the Dhanush Howitzer.

India will celebrate 24th anniversary of Kargil War on July 26 this year

According to the Army, the display took place ahead of the 24th anniversary of the Kargil War, where the Bofors played a substantial role in defeating the Pakistan Army, who had captured several of India’s posts by intruding into the Indian territory. On the remarkable day of Kargil Vijay Diwas, every Indian pays their tribute to the Indian Army martyrs, who sacrificed their life to win back and recapture the mountain heights and those areas in Indian Territory, which were occupied by Pakistani intruders on July 26, 1999, during the Kargil War.

The Northern Command of the Indian Army took to Twitter to share the information. The Northern Command Twitter handle tweeted, saying, “Proudly commemorating Kargil Vijay Diwas with an incredible Shastra Pradarshan at Kargil! Young curious minds enthralled by handling cutting-edge made In India weapons & equipment under Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives; acquired experiences of leadership roles of women in Indian Army & learnt about career options including Agniveer recruitment.”