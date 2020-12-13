Army Vice Chief Says 'Pakistan Is Using Heavier Artillery For LoC Violations'

Vice Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Lt Gen Satinder Kumar Saini while addressing the media at the Indian Military Passing Out Parade in Dehradun on Saturday said that the number of ceasefire violations at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir has increased with an escalation in the calibre of artillery used by the other side to target the innocent civilians. Speaking further, the Vice Chief of Army Staff said that the ceasefires along LoC are abhorrent. Stating that although casualties have taken place on our side, Lt Gen Satinder Kumar Saini said that the Indian Army is retaliating in a calibrated manner.

READ | UK PM Boris Johnson Confuses Farmers' Agitation With India-Pakistan Issue; Dumbfounds All

Lt Gen Satinder Kumar Saini: 'Pakistan is using heavier artillery'

While speaking about the ongoing dialogues between the India and Chinese sides to solve the border dispute, Saini informed that the Indian side is in touch with the Chinese counterparts at both diplomatic and military levels. "We are prepared for all contingencies which arise on the LoC," he added. Lt Gen Saini also informed that the Indian Army is in constant touch with its Chinese counterparts both at the diplomatic as well as the military level.

READ | SHOCKING: Twitter Shows India's Leh In 'Jammu-Kashmir, People's Republic Of China'

Hoping to find a solution and to restore the status quo by April this year through the ongoing dialogue, Vice Chief of Army Staff said, "We seek a resolution through dialogue. We are also committed to ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country irrespective of the cause involved."

READ | Pakistan To Pay 1.5 Lakh To Terrorist Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi Who Planned 26/11 Mumbai Attack

Asserting that Indian Army has to keep the engagement on with China, Saini said that these are complex talks and therefore it's likely to take time. He further added that they are maintaining their commitment in this dialogue and hopes that an early resolution is achieved. Speaking about the reports of China setting up villages near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Lt General said that no new villages or structures have been created inside the Indian territory.

Highlighting that there are no new village or structures which have been created inside our territory, Vice Chief of Army Staff said that the villages or structures are on the other side of the border. He said, "As you are aware that continued development of infrastructure on the other side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has been ongoing for the last many decades. Therefore, it is not a matter of concern for us."

READ | Maharaja Ranjit Singh's Statue Vandalised Again In Pakistan

(With ANI inputs)