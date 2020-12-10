UK PM Boris Johnson Confuses Farmers' Agitation With India-Pakistan Issue; Dumbfounds All

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday was asked about the farmers' protest in India by a Labour MP and he mixed up two separate issues as he reiterated the UK government's stance that any dispute between India and Pakistan was for the two countries to settle bilaterally.

British Sikh Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, who has been vocal about the farmers' agitation, repeated one of his previous Twitter statements on the issue in the House of Commons during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session.

'Everyone has a fundamental right to peaceful protest'

"Many constituents, especially those emanating from Punjab and other parts of India, and I were horrified to see footage of water cannons, teargas and brute force being used against peacefully protesting farmers. However, it was heart-warming to see those very farmers feeding those forces who had been ordered to beat or suppress them. What indomitable spirit, and it takes a special kind of people to do that," the opposition lawmaker said.

Many were horrified to see water cannon, tear gas and brute force being used against farmers peacefully protesting in India about #FarmersBill2020.



Everyone has the fundamental right to protest peacefully.



But it might help if our PM actually knew what he was talking about! pic.twitter.com/EvqGHMhW0Y — Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) December 9, 2020

"So, will the Prime Minister (Johnson) convey to the Indian Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) our heartfelt anxieties, our hopes for a speedy resolution to the current deadlock and does he agree that everyone has a fundamental right to peaceful protest?" he questioned Johnson.

'So disappointed with Johnson's response': British MP

Johnson, in his brief response, went on to address a completely unrelated matter instead. "Our view is that of course, we have serious concerns about what is happening between India and Pakistan but these are pre-eminently matters for those two governments to settle and I know that he appreciates that point," said Johnson.

READ | Republic moves NHRC against the torture of its Asst. VP Ghanshyam Singh in police custody

READ | BJP chief Nadda claims 'Will cross 200 seats in Bengal'; slams Mamata's 'intolerance'

Dhesi, who looked visibly perplexed, was quick to take to social media once again as he posted the exchange on Twitter, adding: "But it might help if our PM actually knew what he was talking about!"

The world is watching, issue is a huge one with hundreds of thousands protesting globally (including in London, reported on by BBC) and the usual Boris Johnson bluff and bluster heaps further embarrassment onto our nation. Absolutely clueless! So disappointed with his response. — Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) December 9, 2020

The UK government has so far refused to be drawn into the ongoing protests in India, with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) saying the matter of handling protests was an internal one.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting on various borders of Delhi since November 26, seeking repeal of the three farm laws enacted in September. Dubbing these laws as "anti-farmer", these farmers claim that the newly enacted legislations would pave the way for the dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations. However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

READ | Farmers' unions reject Centre's proposal; to intensify protests until repeal of farm laws

READ | Bharat Biotech expresses hope over Covaxin's availability by first quarter of 2021