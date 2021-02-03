Arnab Goswami: Don't Need Rihanna, Greta Or Lilly Singh Telling Us How To Run Our Country

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday released a sharp statement after some International celebrities including pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg, Lilly Singh, Meena Harris, the lawyer and niece of American vice-president Kamala Harris, issued half-baked statements and waded into the ongoing farmers' protest.

"I bet Rihanna doesn't know the full form of MSP. It's both frightful and appalling that some semi-literates are propping her up as a farmers' leader," Arnab said, adding "We don't need Rihanna, Greta, or Lilly Singh to tell us how to run our country. We have an elected government. The unelectables are showing their frustration by supporting the foreign hand."

He continued, "20 unelectables on Twitter have decided that Rihanna is their chosen leader. Best of luck to them. I'll wait to see which party she joins.".

India on Wednesday responded to comments by foreign celebrities and others, including pop singer Rihanna on farmers' protests, saying a very small section of farmers in parts of the country have some reservations about the farm reforms and a proper understanding of the issue is needed before rushing to comment on the agitation.

MEA's Statement

"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a curt statement. The ministry also said the Parliament of India passed the reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector, and noted that some of the vested interest groups have tried to mobilise international support against India.

"We would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse," the statement said. Asserting that "before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken", the ministry said the "temptation of sensationalist" social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is "neither accurate nor responsible".

