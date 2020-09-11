Arnab Shreds Desperate Shiv Sena Bid To Block Republic; Appeals To Viewers To Join Fight

As Republic Media Network continues to fight for truth and justice in the Sushant death case, a shocking and brazen attempt has been made to block Republic TV and Republic Bharat's right to report, as a party wing of the ruling Shiv Sena has issued threats to cable networks in Maharashtra to this end.

Ths Shiv Cable Sena, which is a wing of the Shiv Sena, wants to block the network from beaming to people's homes in the state; this after Republic’s reporter Anuj was put in jail and has languished there for 3 days without anything resembling due process for chasing a lead in the Sushant case investigation. The Shiv Cable Sena has issued an order which is signed by Sanjay Raut’s brother Sunil Raut. Sanjay Raut is the “pramukh margdarshak” of this organisation.

As Republic fights tooth and nail to defend its right to report, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has a message for its viewers laying bare the outrageous anti-democratic plot.

Arnab Goswami's appeal to the people of India on the #CantBlockRepublic Petition:

"When I am recording this it is past midnight and I have proof in black and white that there is an open threat to cable operators to ban the Republic Media Network, Republic TV and Republic Bharat in the state of Maharashtra and in Mumbai. I am shocked at Shiv Sena's desperation to block our network from reaching you and your homes. I am convinced more than ever that Republic Bharat, Republic TV and Republic Media Network are on the right path of the investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The Shiv Sena has a group called Shiv Cable Sena. Its Pramukh Margdarshak is Sanjay Raut; the order is signed by his brother Sunil Raut. They don't want you to see the investigative journalism that we have done, they want us blocked, they don't want us to pursue the Sushant Singh Rajput case, they don't want us to report on the Bollywood drug mafia, they don't want us to ensure that truth is disclosed before the people of India.

Viewers, you are Republic and we are your voice. We have always fought for truth & justice. We have consistently raised questions in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, we have investigated the possible Disha Salian connection and we have called out the inefficiency of people in the Mumbai Police. We have refused to cow down when they try to gag us. We have refused to reveal our sources even when they have put our reporter Anuj & our crew in jail for three days. And today we refuse to bow down just because they are issuing threats to cable operators in Maharashtra to block our channel Republic Bharat, and our network.

This is an attack and an attempt to plunder the fourth pillar of democracy. the Shiv Sena wants us to squirm before them, they want to snatch our fundamental right to report. Under Article 19(1)A of the Constitution of India, Uddhav Thackeray, you have no right to do this. Our coverage speaks truth to power. The people of India did not stand for Emergency in 1975, and they will not stand for what the Sonia Sena is doing right now.

Our journalism is for the people, our reporting is for your right to know and our channel reports for the nation. They are trying to block us from reaching you. They can't block us, you the people of India won't let them. Join us in this fight, support us in this fight, we need your support."