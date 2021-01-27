Arnab Goswami's Open Letter Announcing Nationalist Collective To Fight Anti-India Forces

My Dear Fellow Indians, Brothers, and Sisters of Our Beloved Country,

What happened yesterday on Republic Day 2021 was an open attempt to fight democracy with anarchy. We cannot be bystanders anymore. If the anarchist forces have declared their intent, we must ensure that we collect together and fight them. We must fight back with all our heart and effort - to defeat the forces who undermine our country’s greatest institutions. These are people who persistently target the forces, the legislature, the judiciary, and the media. If we do not collect together with a sense of urgency, the blackmail of this lobby will threaten the integrity of India.

Yesterday, it was rioters in the name of farmers. Tomorrow, it will be Maoists and Maoist-terrorists, and the day after, it could be radicalized terrorists or any other such group. We cannot allow anti-national elements to plunder our country anymore. We are believers in democracy. Our democracy will not survive if it is not fought for and defended with all the force at our command. We must, therefore, rally together and expose the intentions of the enemy. They are a very minuscule group of conspirators, who exercise disproportionate clout because of their illegal and immoral methods of political blackmail, calibrated deceit, complicity with India’s external enemies like Pakistan, and the brazen misuse of liberties and rights our democracy gives them. It is now time for all of us to come together and hit them back with the truth.

You have all seen for yourself the vicious, vindictive, malicious attack on me, my family, friends, journalists, fellow-editors, partners, and my network over the last 10 months. There has been an acid attack on me and my wife because we covered the killing of sadhus in Palghar in a way that they did not like. I was locked up in two jails, they have filed 25 cases against me, we have been interrogated for 1000 hours, my reporters have been arrested, people are being tortured to falsely implicate me, my senior executives have been whiplashed mercilessly with ‘chakki’ belts, the pseudos have happily published stories calling me a ‘hawala’ operator, and their Tukde-Tukde Urban-Naxal gang which works every day with Pakistan has questioned my commitment to the Nation.

I have thought through what they are doing. I am sure it is clear to you too, that they want to work as a cabal to target Republic and me. It is part of their overall Pakistan-sponsored design to attack all individuals, institutions, and organisations which come in their way. Organisations like Republic are a great problem for them because whether it is trying to engineer a riot after Shaheen Bagh, legitimise the carnage led by people like Tahir Hussain during the Delhi riots in which Ankit Sharma, a young IB official was brutally killed, spin a caste-riot after Hathras, or manufacture mayhem in the National Capital in the name of farmers protests, organisations like Republic expose them every time. And because we expose their blasphemous lies, and anti-India, break-India conspiracy, they respond by targeting our network, and me personally. Have no doubt, we will fight them, and we will win.

Today, there is an urgent need for all Nationalists to come together as a Collective. We, the Nationalists of India, having realized the intentions of the anti-nationals need to join hands to take them on. Our democracy is under threat like never before. And, our country’s rise to super-power status cannot be held to ransom by these frustrated, bitter individuals whose commitment is only to their Break-India plan. The battle in the days ahead cannot be limited to the media houses like Republic alone anymore, and therefore I am announcing the launch of the Nationalist Collective. In the next few days and weeks and months, we will be reaching out to Nationalist citizens, groups, and organisations across India to create a committed group of Indians who will pre-empt and fight every attempt at targeting the Nation. With the sole and clear purpose to put India first, the Nationalist Collective will be an Instrument in the Defence of the Nation. While celebrating every aspect of India’s diversity, the Nationalist Collective will emphasise the need to connect all Indians with the glue of Nationalist fervor, Nationalist spirit, Nationalist pride, and Nationalist common intent.

While my thoughts on the Nationalist Collective are still at a preliminary stage, I will be working with a group of like-minded fellow Indians to give the Nationalist Collective, an organisational identity, and institutional structure. I am sure and absolutely confident that the Nationalist Collective will go a long way in inspiring millions of Indians to come forward and serve the motherland in a voluntary, spirited, and committed manner.

Wherever I go, I meet fellow Indians who often ask me – what can we do for our country? What can we do to make our country stronger? The answer is in raising your voice in defence of the nation, in standing by our forces, and identifying those who run the country down with their falsities, malice, and prejudice.

I urge you all to spread the word about the Nationalist Collective so that we can all dedicate our lives to working for the motherland. India must be a super-power by 2030, and this will be a small but significant step in that direction.

Satyamev Jayate!

Bharat Mata Ki Jai!

Jai Hind!

Yours,

Arnab