Arnab Issues Unsparing Statement After Uddhav Govt Tries To Block, Intimidate Republic

Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has issued an unsparing statement demanding the immediate release of Republic's crew which has been in the custody of the Maharashtra government and police for days now, and amid an attempt to block Republic Media Network beaming to people's homes in the state via threats against Cable operators.

Republic's reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade, are in illegal police custody by the Maharashtra Police for the third straight day after first being jailed without anything resembling due process 4 days before that. Now, Republic has learnt that Anuj is being subjected to forcible interrogation. Meanwhile, continuing its intimidation tactics, Shiv Cable Sena which is a wing of Shiv Sena has issued an order to block Republic Media Network. The order is signed by Sanjay Raut’s brother Sunil Raut and Sanjay Raut is the “pramukh margdarshak” of this organisation.

Arnab takes on Uddhav Thackeray in unsparing statement

"Uddhav Thackeray, release my journalists. You have broken the law and we will not allow this illegality. You didn't write the Constitution and you have no right to turn it upside down. Your party has sent letters to cable operators to illegally blackout Republic. You are allowing and approving a series of illegalities. Release my journalists immediately and perform your constitutional duty by arresting your party leaders who have been caught red-handed sending threats to cable operators.

I am a Mumbaikar. I have built Republic with hard work and effort. You cannot touch our network. The people of Mumbai, Maharashtra and India are with us. Uddhav Thackeray, release my journalists immediately. And arrest your party leaders who are issuing threats to blackout the distribution of Republic Bharat. If you don’t, I will fight you in both the courts of public opinion and our country’s highest courts."

Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami issues strong statement taking on Uddhav Thackeray, after Maharashtra Government goes all out in trying to block Republic and intimidate jailed reporter Anuj. #FreeAnujNow #CantBlockRepublic (1/2) https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/w1HyhETFoW — Republic (@republic) September 11, 2020

Republic TV's reporter and crew in illegal police custody

While reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade were first denied legal representation, Republic TV has now learned that Anuj is facing shocking forceful interrogation in an effort to get him to reveal his sources and story. The reporting team was jailed by the Maharashtra Police when they were following a journalistic lead in an investigative assignment in Karjat in Raigad. They have now been in police custody for almost 70 hours to add to the 4 days they were first illegally jailed.

Republic's action to free its crew

As mentioned in Arnab Goswami's statement, Republic will move the Bombay High Court and also the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to secure the freedom of its journalists. Meanwhile, tens of thousands have signed the #FreeAnujNow petition.