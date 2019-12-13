UP: Around 6,800 Trees To Be Cut For The Jewar Airport In Gautam Buddha Nagar

According to an official of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, over 6,000 trees will be cut down for the Jewar Airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

"We had given an application for the environmental clearance for the construction of Jewar Airport. Forest department has given permission to cut 6,800 trees, we will give them money to plant 68,000 trees," Arun Vir Singh, CEO of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority said.

"Around Rs 1 crore 60 lakh would be given to the Forest Department. The department will give us a work plan for the trees to be planted," he added. In November, Zurich Airport International AG was selected as the concessionaire for developing the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh.

Jewar Airport or the Noida International Greenfield Airport will come up in the 5,000-hectare area when fully constructed and is estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crore, said Bhatia. The first phase of the airport will be spread over 1,334 hectares and cost Rs 4,588 crore. It is expected to be completed by 2023.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court accepted the plea of the Northern Railways which sought permission to cut 452 trees in and around 30 kilometres of Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ). The permission was sought to lay down a new railway track from Delhi-Mathura-Agra. The Supreme Court passed the plea with a 'conditional' acceptance of compensatory afforestation.

The SC bench which was headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde also directed the secretary of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) to appoint an officer who would visit the site and inspect the trees that have been planted as 'compensation' for the felling by the Northern Railways.

