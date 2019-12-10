Maharashtra: SC Directs Bombay HC To Decide On Felling Of Trees For Mumbai Metro Project

On Tuesday, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde directed the Bombay High Court to decide on the cutting of trees for the Thane Metro Line 4 on December 12. The bench directed that no tree shall be cut without the permission of the Bombay High Court.

In early December, the apex court had restrained the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for two weeks from cutting trees for the same metro project.

The bench said, "The Bombay High Court shall decide the matter on felling of trees to make a way for Metro 4 line on elevated corridors from Wadala in Mumbai to Kasarvadavali in Thane on December 12.”

Thane Mayor calls for Action

The Metro Line 4 route covers 32.32 km from Wadala in Mumbai to Kasarvadavali in Thane. Environmentalist Rohit Joshi had filed a petition seeking a stay on the project after many trees were reportedly cut down at night.

Meanwhile, the Naupada police booked the contractor and MMRDA officials involved in the Metro Line 4 project for alleged tree felling under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act 1975.

This came after newly elected Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske received many complaints from concerned citizens regarding the indiscriminate cutting of trees. Mhaske asked the civic body officials to register a complaint with the police.

The Aarey protests

Widespread protests have been seen against indiscriminate felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey Milk Colony where the land is being cleared fro the purpose of building a car shed for Mumbai Metro 3.

As the Bombay High Court upheld the permission granted by the Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation’s (BMC) Tree Authority in October, over 2,185 trees were razed overnight.

This led to a petition in the SC that ordered a freeze on the cutting of any more trees until further orders. One of the first decisions of the newly elected Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray was to stop the work of the Aarey metro car shed project.

(With ANI inputs)