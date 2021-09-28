Arrested Teenage Pakistani Terrorist Urges ISI To Stop 'selling Youth For Gun Trade'

A 19-year-old terrorist who was arrested along the Line of Control (LOC) appealed to ISI and the Pakistan army to stop gun trade by selling innocent youth in the name of militancy. He said that the Pakistan army was helping terrorists infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir for violence and their personal benefits by spreading misinformation to innocent youth.

"LeT is sending young boys to Kashmir for arms struggle"

Addressing media at Uri Brigade, the 19-year-old Ali Baba Patri, son of Late Mohammad Latief, a resident of Palpora Punjab Pakistan, said that Pakistan based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba was sending young boys to Kashmir for arms struggle by spreading misinformation about Kashmir.

"We were told that the Indian army in Kashmir has made lives of people hell and are harassing common masses but this information is completely baseless and the situation here in Kashmir is peaceful than Pakistan," the arrested terrorist told media.

The boy joined LeT after losing his father

The arrested individual said that he was in need of help after losing his father and that he got in touch with one of the LeT terrorists. He then said that he was trained in a terrorist camp this year to infiltrate Kashmir.

"I was supposed to meet a person in Pattan and to recruit more youths for the arms struggle inside Kashmir."

In a message to his mother, the Pakistani terrorist said that he would be back to join his family and lead a normal life.

"The Indian army treated us well and is providing all kinds of logistic and moral support. They assured us to send us back to Pakistan," he added.

Indian forces take down Pakistani terrorists

Earlier, General officer Commanding (GoC) 19 Division, Virendra Vats said that the operation started on 18th September when alert troops detected the infiltration, following which a gunfight took place. He said that a total of seven terrorists were killed in the week-long operation, while one was arrested alive.

The top army officer said that this infiltration was made in the area of Salamabad Nallah, the very area through which India has a history of facing infiltration, in 2016, when a suicide attack on Uri Garrison took place.

It is pertinent to mention here that General officer Commanding (GoC), 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Panday, on Monday, said that the situation on the border is quite peaceful.

The GoC said that the people of Kashmir have now realized the games played by separatists all these years. The top army officer said that separatists hardly enjoy any support in Kashmir and that people are very happy in the Valley.

"Everywhere you go, you don’t find rooms available in hotels because of the tourist influx. There is an increase in tourist footfall across the valley and besides various cultural programmes are being conducted which is a positive sign of a peaceful situation. We should keep on praying to the Almighty that the situation remains peaceful so that people see prosperity," he added.

Content and Image Credit: Arawat Mehraj