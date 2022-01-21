Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Confirms Diplomatic & Defence Talks With China For Missing Youth

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has now said that the Defence Ministry has opened talks by diplomatic channels with China over the alleged abduction of an Arunachal teen by the Chinese Army. Earlier, the Indian Army had contacted its Chinese counterpart and had sought China's People's Liberation Army's (PLA) assistance to locate the teen and return him as per standard protocol. The 17-year-old Arunachal youth, Miram Taron, was allegedly abducted by the Chinese Army on 18 January from Zido village inside Indian territory.

Speaking about the development in the matter, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said that the Defence Ministry has now opened talks by diplomatic channels with China to locate and return the youth. He further added that the government has begun efforts in that direction. He also added that the allegedly kidnapped boy would be released in the coming few days. Meanwhile, Defence PRO Tezpur had also reassured the same in his tweet.

Indian Army contacts PLA over alleged abduction

Swinging into action over the alleged abduction of an Arunachal teen by the Chinese Army, the Indian Army has contacted its Chinese counterpart on Thursday. "Regarding the incident of the missing youth named Miram Taron from Arunachal Pradesh, it is informed that on receipt of the information, the Indian Army immediately contacted the PLA through established mechanism of hotline informing that an individual, who was collecting herbs and hunting, has lost his way and cannot be found. Assistance from PLA has been sought to locate the individual on their side and return him as per established protocol," stated Defence sources to ANI.

Arunachal teen allegedly abducted by Chinese Army: BJP MP

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP's Arunachal Pradesh (East) MP Tapir Gao raised the issue of Taron's alleged abduction. Gao stated that Taron has been kidnapped from the Lungta Jor area where the Chinese army has built a road inside Indian territory. He added that Taron's friend escaped from the Chinese Army and reported the abduction. Seeking the teen's early release, Gao urged the Centre to intervene.

Alarmed at the alleged kidnapping, Congress MLA from Pasighat Ninong Ering spoke to Republic, expressing concern for the teen's safety. He stated that the two boys had allegedly gone inside the area which has been intruded by China while inside Indian territory. He rued that after 50 years of governance, Arunachal citizens were still facing such issues. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi immediately politicised the matter, appending it to his agenda over China, and slammed PM Modi's silence on the issue.

Image: PTI/ TWITTER