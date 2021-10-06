Arunachal logs 19 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 54,771

Itanagar, Oct 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 54,771 with 19 fresh cases, a senior health department official said on Wednesday.

The death toll in the northeastern state, however, remained at 277.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 414 active cases, while 54,080 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

Lower Dibang Valley district has the highest number of active infections at 72, followed by Lohit (70), West Kameng (64) Tawang (48) and East Siang (41).

As many as 11,54,526 samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far, including 2,009 since Tuesday, the official said.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung, a total of 12,08,914 people have been inoculated in the state. PTI UPL RBT RBT

