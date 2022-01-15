Arunachal logs 89 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 56,227

Itanagar, Jan 15 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday recorded 89 new COVID-19 cases, 39 less than the previous day, with the caseload mounting to 56,227, a health department official said. Of the fresh cases, 26 were reported from the Capital Complex Region, 24 from West Kameng district, 13 from Changlang, seven from Papum Pare and six from Lohit, he said.

Five new infections were also registered in Lower Subansiri district, three in Lower Siang and one each in Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai, Tawang, Tirap and West Siang.

The death toll remained at 282 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Seventy-four new patients were detected through rapid antigen test, nine through RT-PCR and six through TrueNat method, Jampa said, adding that 33 of them have developed COVID symptoms.

The northeastern state has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus infections this month as 875 new cases have been reported since January 4.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 837 active cases, while 28 more patients recuperated from the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 55,108, the SSO said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 98 per cent.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 309, followed by West Kameng at 112, Lohit at 61, Changlang at 60, Namsai and Lower Dibang Valley at 46 each.

Over 12.14 lakh sample tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in the state, including 706 on Friday, and the positivity ratio stood at 12.6 per cent, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 15,24,431 people have been inoculated so far.

At least 36,061 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated and 4,752 senior citizens have received the booster jab. PTI UPL BDC BDC

