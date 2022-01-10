Arunachal: Over 1,000 Beneficiaries Receive ‘precautionary’ Dose Of Covid Jab

The Arunachal Pradesh Health Department on Monday began administering a “precautionary” dose against COVID-19 to 60-plus citizens and frontline as well as health workers, as the drive kicked off across India.

A total of 1,151 people received the booster doses during the day, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said.

West Kameng recorded the highest inoculation under this category at 303, followed by Tawang (202).

Arunachal Pradesh now has 222 active cases, while 55,054 people have recovered from the disease so far.

