COVID-19: Arunachal Pradesh Issues Notification Extending Lockdown Till April 30

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday announced its decision to extend the lockdown in the state till April 30. This makes Arunachal Pradesh the eighth state to do so after Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Punjab, Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, and West Bengal. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday. It is expected that this address would throw more light on the status of the nationwide lockdown post-April 14.

Read: COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Government Extends Lockdown In The State Till April 30

Cases surge past 9000 mark

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 9,000 mark, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the latest update, the number of total cases in the country has climbed to 9,152, while the death toll stands at 308. On Sunday evening, the Indian Council for Medical Research has put out data saying that there had been 1.95 lakh tests conducted till 9 pm that night, of which 8312 people had tested positive, with 15,583 of those tests, or roughly eight percent of the tests being conducted on that Sunday itself.

Read: 746 Coronavirus Cases In Delhi Are From Nizamuddin Markaz Area, Says Satyendar Jain