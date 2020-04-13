The Debate
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Government Extends Lockdown In The State Till April 30

General News

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami announced the extension of the lockdown in the state until April 30. The same rules for essential services shall continue.

Tamil Nadu

On Monday, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami announced the extension of the lockdown in the state until April 30. Thus, Tamil Nadu has become the seventh state after Maharashtra, Punjab, Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, West Bengal to extend the lockdown. The Tamil Nadu CM clarified that all existing restrictions on the essential commodities and services shall continue. 

Concessions for the people under lockdown

As per an official statement, the lockdown in the state has been extended under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. In some relief for the residents of Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK goverment has declared some measures. For instance, all ration card holders shall provided their May quota of 1 kg rice, dal and oil free of cost.

All migrant workers shall be provided with 15 kg rice, 1 kg dal and cooking oil. Furthermore, labourers shall be paid Rs.1,000 as compensation. The Tamil Nadu government added that hotels and bakeries shall be allowed to function from 6 am from 1 pm for takeaway services only. Additionally, people of Chennai can clarify their doubts regarding coronavirus using the telemedicine services. 

PM to address the nation on last day of nationwide lockdown

Currently, there are 9,152 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 857 have recovered while 308 individuals have passed away. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday, April 14. This is expected to throw more light on the fate of the nationwide lockdown post-April 14. In the last meeting with the Chief Ministers, there was reportedly an overwhelming demand for the extension of the lockdown to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

