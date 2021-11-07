Arunachal Pradesh Logs Four New COVID-19 Cases

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 55,180 as four more persons tested positive for the infection, two more than the previous day, pushing the virus caseload in the northeastern state to 55,180, a senior health official said here on Sunday.

The total number of recoveries in the state rose to 54,840 as five more persons recuperated from the disease on Saturday, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 99.38 per cent, while the active percentage is 0.11, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 280 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 60 active COVID-19 cases.

Tawang district has the highest number of active cases at 11, followed by Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit and East Siang at nine cases each.

As many as 11,88,349 samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far in the state, including 446 on Saturday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 0.89 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 13,33,963 people have been inoculated so far in the state.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)