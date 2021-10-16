Arunachal Pradesh: Union Min Thakur Hails Health Worker's 'brave Act' To Vaccinate People

In a viral video that is rapidly gaining traction on social media, a man can be seen risking his life as he crosses a bridge over a rapid river in a secluded settlement in Arunachal Pradesh.

As per reports, this man happens to be a health worker who jeopardises his own life to serve a noble cause - to innoculate people in the remote regions where normal health care facilities hardly reach. Union Minister Anurag Thakur took note of this extraordinary effort and emphasised that such endeavours would help push the vaccination figures to 100 crores in India, which also happens to be one of the main goals of PM Narendra Modi's government.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur appreciates man's 'brave' act

As the video of the health worker made the rounds on the internet, Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur hailed the efforts taken by the health worker in Arunachal Pradesh to vaccinate people.

In a tweet that the Union Minister shared, he said, 'Such brave health workers will play an important role in taking the vaccination figure to 100 crores in the country. The Union Minister went on to acknowledge the struggles that the health worker had taken to make sure that the facility to innoculate one and all can be preferred; even in regions where proper transportation is not possible.

Take a look at the tweet below by the Union Minister:

Our brave health workers cross a raging river for COVID-19 vaccination in Arunachal Pradesh so that no one remains unvaccinated. Such brave health workers will play an important role in taking the vaccination figure to 100 crores in the country.@MoHFW_INDIA @mansukhmandviya pic.twitter.com/HibU6CSTBD — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) October 16, 2021

Health worker risks life to make sure everyone is vaccinated

In a Twitter video that will restore one's faith in humanity, a health worker can be seen struggling his way through a handcrafted bridge constructed out of two bamboo sticks with minimum support, built over a rapid water body.

In the video, he can be seen carrying a blue box that reportedly carried vaccination doses to be administered in the distant areas of Arunachal Pradesh so that people are more aware of how important the process of vaccination holds in their life and for their immunity, further boosting the initiative of PM Narendra Modi to administer 100 crore vaccine doses by October end.

Watch | Health workers cross a raging river to vaccinate people in remote areas in Arunachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/1YIhyu9q7v — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) October 15, 2021

Image Credits -PTI/Twitter/PBNS India