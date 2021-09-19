Last Updated:

WATCH: Arunachal Pradesh Witnesses Supercars Speeding On Its Roads; CM Shares Breathtaking Video

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh is currently in the news after dozens of supercars were witnessed speeding on its highway. Chief Minister Pema Khandu also took to Twitter sharing a stunning video of the supercars zooming on the state's higher altitude roads.

Further speaking about the tourism in the state, he wrote, "We are proud to say, Arunachal is able to offer itself as one of the best driving destinations for the Supercars."

The shared video shows multiple supercars one after another and has grabbed the attention of several people including local citizens. According to a report published in EastMojo, the supercars were pulled up at the East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday. 

Several people came out on the street to get a glimpse of the mighty supercars and also several netizens took to social media for sharing the videos of the site. 

Earlier on September 16, CM Pema Khandu shared a video showing the mesmerizing supercars at the Pasighat Airport. He also spoke about the good quality of roads and highways in the state. "For the first time, Supercars touches down in Arunachal. The club will be riding 1000 kms in Arunachal roads", he wrote. 

Sports cars in Arunachal Pradesh

Meanwhile, it has been said that the supercars are currently in the state for an upcoming event on September 19. More details about the event are not yet known. These cards include some popular car brands including Ferrari, Audi, Aston Martin, Porsche, Honda, and Lamborghini. 

Further, it has also been reported that some of the cars belong to the Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Ltd, Gautam Singhania who is holidaying in Arunachal Pradesh with his friends. 

CM Khandu keeps sharing visuals from the state boasting its tourism and scenic beauty. Earlier, on Saturday, CM Khandu took to Twitter for sharing a video of the magnificent Sela Lake. The netizens were mesmerised to see the beautiful video of the lake. As of now, the 2-minute long video has attracted thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets since being shared. Besides this, it has also accumulated a number of comments from people. 

