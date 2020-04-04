Arvind Kejriwal Asks Delhi MLAs To Ensure No One Stays Hungry Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, April 3, held a video conference with the MLAs and instructed them to ensure that people in their respective constituencies must never go hungry during the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kejriwal asked the MLAs to ensure everyone gets required ration from the government ration shops, that the stock at these shops should be sufficient and there should be no compromise on the quality of food provided in night shelters and government schools.

'No one should stay hungry'

While emphasising that no one should stay hungry in the national capital, Kejriwal said that if someone needs food then the MLA should take the person to the food distribution centre or arrange for ration immediately. The Delhi Chief Minister also asked the MLAs to conduct inspections on food distribution channels on a regular basis.

The Chief Minister instructed that the MLAs should mobilise people in the community who want to help the poor and ensure the help reaches the needy. The MLAs must help those who do not have ration cards to apply online, Kejriwal added during the call.

This comes as the state had earlier witnessed a massive migration of labourers who set on foot to their native places in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar among others. The migrant labourers in thousands defied lockdown with a fear that they would have to live on an empty stomach as all their means of earning have evaporated amid the lockdown.

Delhi has reported 93 new cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 384 in the national capital. About 259 of these cases are linked to the Markaz Nizammuddin incident; 58 had recent foreign travel history and 38 contracted the virus after coming in contact with them. Despite the spike in cases, the chief minister has said that the deadly virus has not spread in Delhi and that there is no need to panic.

