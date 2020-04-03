COVID-19: TikTok, WhatsApp Under Delhi Police Scanner Over Provocative Videos

As the country remains under lockdown, vested interests have turned to the Chinese app- TikTok and Whatsapp, to exploit religious sentiments of a certain community to discourage them from practising social-distancing and mask-wearing as part of coronavirus measures.

In a significant development, Whatsapp and TikTok videos have come under the scanner of Delhi police. Taking cognisance of the issue, Delhi Police has prepared a 22-page report and has submitted to other intelligence agencies, especially mentioning that these platforms are being misused to put out certain videos which are essentially defiance of lockdown.

According to sources, these videos are being spread in various parts of the country, originating from the middle-east and Pakistan. From videos advising people not to follow social distancing rules to those suggesting a specific community is immune to coronavirus.

READ: PM Modi's giant appeal: 'On April 5 at 9 PM for 9 mins, challenge Coronavirus with light'

Moreover, an analysis of around 35,000 videos on social networking over the last five days found that most of the fake information and posts are created in Hindi and Urdu for a specific audience Additionally, the parent handlers are being deleted and there is no way to trace the origin, however, the police are trying the best to get the videos deleted from the respective platforms.

Furthermore, the Delhi Police say they have uncovered a concerted misinformation campaign that poses a serious challenge to the government's efforts to contain the ongoing pandemic.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 336 cases in the last 24 hours; 647 Markaz-related cases

Meanwhile, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday, there are 2069 confirmed novel Coronavirus cases in the country. Out of this,156 people have recovered while 53 others have passed away. Currently, there are 1860 active COVID-19 cases.

READ: COVID-19: Positive cases in India reach 2301, 62% of spike due to Tablighi Jamaat

READ: WHO praises Indian government's response to novel Coronavirus crisis